Injured in plane crash rendered necessary medical care, Almaty Mayor

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev has left for the military jet crash site, Kazinform reports.

The Mayor charged to eliminate the consequences of the crash. He expressed his condolences to the family members of killed military. The injured are rendered all necessary medical care.

As earlier reported, the military plane AN-26 en route Nur-Sultan –Almaty crash-landed today at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport killing four. Two more are at the intensive care unit.