ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan will skip the 2017 Wimbledon due to an injury, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Her women's doubles partner Indian Sania Mirza will have to find someone to fill in the void.



Mirza told ESPN that she was upset that Shvedova sustained the injury, but she and her new partner will try to do their best at the Grand Slam