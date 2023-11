ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 6 people were hospitalized Osh with injuries they got while Boeing 737 plane they were aboard made an emergency landing at the airport in Osh on Sunday morning.

Chief doctor of the Osh hospital Shayirek Sulaymanov said that 4 women and 2 men were admitted to the hospital. "Their condition is satisfactory, no serious injuries," he said. Source: AKI Press