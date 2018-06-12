Injury forces Zarina Diyas to retire from Nottingham Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas was forced to retire after sustaining injury during the match of the Round of 32 of Nottingham Open 2018, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the fourth game of the first set against Australian Samantha Stosur, Kazakhstani tennis player sustained left knee injury and could not continue the match. To that moment, Stosur was outplaying Diyas (2-1).

Samantha Stosur is the winner of the 2011 US Open.