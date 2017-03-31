Innovation contest kicks off in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The launch of the Republican contest Amanat among innovators in various spheres was announced during the first regional forum "G-Global: World of the XXI century" in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the chairperson of Adamdardy yeneuly zhetikstery public fund Zaure Beisova, Amanat is a public recognition contest which is aimed at spreading President's initiatives and realization of his international initiatives. It focuses mainly on sustainable development of the country as a whole.

In the framework of the contest 7 innovators from each region of the country will be selected and nominated for the national award.

"There will be one winner from each region. Therefore it is going to be a total of 16 winners, from 14 regions as well as Astana and Almaty. People who have made a valuable contribution to the social life of the country and committed vivid acts will be recognized. This award is aimed at preserving and multiplying the universal values based on good, reason, truth and creativity. And it will be held annually", said Kadisha Ospanova, the first deputy chairperson of Karaganda regional branch of Nur Otan.

The start of the contest was announced in Karaganda and the first regional forum is held here for a number of reasons. "It is a landmark city, as the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev began his career and political path here", said Zaure Beisova.

"It so happened that Karaganda is very well represented in such directions as green economy, EXPO-2017, and for a number of President's initiatives. Three Karaganda based innovators Alexander Borisenko, Alexander Petrov and Meiram Burkeev will be represented in the EXPO pavilions", said Saltanat Rakhimbekova, the Deputy Head of the ‘Global' International Secretariat, chairperson of Coalition for Green Economy and G-Global Development.