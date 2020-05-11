EN
    21:21, 11 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Innovation opens the way for weddings, funerals in the time of coronavirus

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The ingenuity of some Japanese companies is facilitating the celebration of weddings and funerals despite the restrictions imposed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic through videocall applications, which allow people to say a final goodbye to their loved ones through Zoom or witness couples exchanging wedding vows, all while maintaining a safe distance from each other.

    These weddings and funerals can be held without a single guest in the room but with loved ones witnessing these important events on their computers screens from anywhere in the world.

    Source: EFE


