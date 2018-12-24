Innovation projects contest final underway in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final of the republican youth contest of innovation projects NURINTECH is taking place at the Astana HUB international tech park of IT startups, the Zhas Otan press service reports.

Authors of the best three projects will get KZT 1 mln each. The total prize fund of the contest is KZT 5 mln. Besides, an innovator will get a special prize, an educational grant to enter the International University of Information Technologies.



More than 1,000 applications were submitted from the countrywide. The expert commission selected the best 30 projects in the sphere of ecology, robotic technologies, alternative energy sources, green energy, industry, IT, medicine, chemistry, biology, pharmaceuticals and road-traffic safety.







Today the authors present their works in Astana.