Innovations in energy and new achievements in engineering to be presented in Almaty

Four exhibitions will take place within the International Industrial Forum.

Almaty will host the International Industrial Forum on Energy, Renewable Energy, Engineering, and Metalworking from April 10th to 12th at the KCD "Atakent". The forum will unite four exhibitions of 2024: Mechanical Engineering and Metalworking, PowerTech Expo, Renewable Energy Expo, and EnergySaveExpo.

According to the organizers, the main idea of the forum is to showcase the capabilities of energy and engineering industry manufacturers, new technologies in mechanical and machine building, as well as innovations in energy and electrical engineering.

The forum and exhibitions will involve enterprises and companies from Kazakhstan, Germany, Estonia, Turkey, China, India, Russia, and Uzbekistan. They will exchange experiences, discuss innovations, and key trends in the field of engineering and energy. As part of the business program of the forum, experts, entrepreneurs, and industry representatives will discuss relevant issues.

Photo credit: PowerTech Expo

Visitors will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with various equipment for the energy industry and new technologies in the engineering industry.

"Energy efficiency is an important element of sustainable development, and we are pleased to offer a platform for discussing this important issue," believes expo producer Anel Keljanova.

The industrial forum is held with the official support of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, the Institute for the Development of Electric Power and Energy Supply, the Association of Power Engineers, the Union of Power Engineers of Kazakhstan, the Qazaq Green Renewable Energy Association, and the Representation of German Economics in Central Asia.