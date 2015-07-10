EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:08, 10 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Innovative technologies for agricultural cluster presented in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today Almaty has held the 3d dialogue platform themed "From agricultural science to agricultural business: the highly innovative cluster" with the participation of scientists, researchers and inventors, representatives of business environment.

    The event has been organized by JSC "National Center for Scientific and Technical Information" (NCSTI). The dialogue platform aims at the promotion of promising innovative projects, technologies, scientific and technical solutions by attracting investment. The event presented promising innovative projects on science-based and innovative solutions related to artificial selection (crops and livestock), veterinary science, and agricultural technologies. The event has been attended by representatives of investment companies, industrial enterprises, business associations, financial institutions, venture capital funds, as well as development institutions.

    Tags:
    Almaty Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!