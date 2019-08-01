'Innovators Under 35' receives hundreds of applications across the globe

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai Future Foundation and EmTech MENA have received hundreds of applications for 'Innovators Under 35' List from around the world.

The initiative, first launched in July 2018 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation Board of Trustees, aims to highlight the success stories of young Arab innovators under the age of 35 from around the world, showcasing their achievements in various vital fields, WAM reports.

The list of applicants includes the elite of Arab youth working in Arab and international organisations and universities, as well as from start-ups, and government institutions and authorities. The applicants hail from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Sudan, Kuwait, Oman, and Palestine. Some nominees are Arab students, researchers, and entrepreneurs living in the US, UK, Switzerland, and Germany.

The universities represented by the nominees are Khalifa and Zayed universities, and various technical colleges in the UAE; King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia; the American University of Cairo; and Harvard and MIT universities in the US.

The fields covered in the applications were mostly for «Internet and Web» and «Medical Technologies» followed by «Programming», then «Energy». Applications are still open for the «Innovators Under 35» Award until 10th August 2019.

The judging committee will then evaluate the nominees, selecting the most innovative among them to announce the winners during the second edition of EmTech MENA conference for emerging technologies, hosted in Dubai on 4th - 5th November 2019.

The judging committee for the second edition of the «Innovators Under 35» Award include a group of experts, university professors, investors, entrepreneurs, and researchers from various Arab nations.

In 2018, 10 youth were selected for «Innovators Under 35» who are advancing the fields of artificial intelligence, medicine, real estate, and satellite engineering. They were drawn from over 400 applications based on the judging committee’s evaluation, a committee composed of elite experts from various fields.

The «Innovators Under 35» List first appeared in MIT Technology Review in 1999. The magazine has over the years presented a number of innovators that have changed the face of modern history, such as the founders of Facebook and Google.