    09:03, 29 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Inoculated individual may carry coronavirus, scientist says

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An individual who was inoculated against the novel coronavirus infection may remain its carrier and therefore should observe preventive measures, acting director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Dmitry Lioznov said at a press conference on Thursday.

    «An inoculated individual, he is protected, he does not develop the disease but the agent can get on the mucous lining, remain there for some time and emit to the external environment. A healthy individual can also be [a carrier] without developing the disease but he can be that temporary carrier. This is precisely why we say that a vaccinated individual should observe certain anti-epidemic measures in order not to infect the others,» the scientist said, TASS reports.

    According to deputy director for research of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza Darya Danilenko, an individual is considered to be vaccinated if he received the full dose of a vaccine, that is, was inoculated twice when it’s necessary. «After the second administration, at least three weeks should elapse after which we consider that enough time has elapsed for a person to be considered vaccinated, that is, his immune system responded to the administration of a vaccine,» she explained. Until then, according to her, the probability that this individual may be a carrier is higher.


