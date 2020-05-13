Inpatient facility for coronavirus-infected workers to be opened at Tengiz

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – An inpatient facility for coronavirus-infected workers will be opened at Tengiz oil and gas field, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Seventeen centers of coronavirus infection have been identified at Tengiz. There are currently over 2 thousand people in quarantine hospitals of the area. To date, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Tengiz is 359. The number of recovered workers stands at 64.

16 200 thousand employees of contracting organizations have already been demobilized. The remaining 800 workers are planned to be evacuated form the site in the coming days, the operational headquarters of the region reported.

An inpatient facility for 80 coronavirus-infected workers will be deployed at Tengiz to monitor asymptomatic patients. A special regime and additional restrictive measures have been introduced at Tengiz due to the coronavirus outbreak.