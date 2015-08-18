EN
    15:41, 18 August 2015

    Inside out wins Kazakhstan&#39;s box office

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pixar's animated masterpiece Inside out has climbed the top spot of Kazakhstan's box office.

    According to kino.kz, the animated comedy-drama film with Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Lewis Black and Mindy Kaling grossed KZT 158,08 million countrywide.

    Paul Rudd's Ant-Man earned KZT 129,5 million and is ranked second this week.

    Coming in at №3 was science-fiction action comedy Pixels, starring Adam Sandler and Michelle Monaghan. The film made KZT 72,5 million.

    Rounding out the top five were horror flick Unfriended and Russian comedy Goroskop na udachu (Horoscope for good luck) which made KZT 19,7 million and KZT 17,7 million respectively.

