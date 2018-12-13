'Inspiration in Every Note Played...' concert to be given at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vocal and instrumental music concert Inspiration in Every Note Played... featuring opera company stars and excellent instrumentalists of the Astana Opera will be held at the opera house's Chamber Hall on December 19, the theater's press office informs.

Principal Soloist of the Astana Opera, Honored Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova (soprano) will present her art to the audience. The opera house's Principal Soloist Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Sundet Baigozhin (baritone), symphony orchestra musicians Alexey Kossyrev (flute), Liubov Tkachenko (harp) will also take part in the concert. Piano - Madeniyet Kairatkeri Yelena Sakhno.

Outstanding examples of chamber music, arias, duets and scenes from world opera masterpieces, works by Kazakhstani composers will be presented to the listeners. Popular works by classical composers will be performed in an unusual arrangement for voice, flute, harp, and piano, which is rarely featured in concert programs.