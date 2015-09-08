INSPUR grants $10-million PC to Kazakhstan’s university

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Government of the PRC 10 will grant a 10-million dollar PC to the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi .

The respective agreement was reached during President Nazarbayev's state visit to China. According to the press service of the university, the super PC with high-performance of one hundred ten trillion operations per second will be gifted to the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi by INSPUR Company of China. Besides, grant funds will be allocated by the Government of the PRC. In the framework of Xi Jinping's official visit to Kazakhstan in May the current year, President to Kazakhstan invited his Chinese counterpart to implement a joint project on the creation of an IT-technopark. Putting into practice the idea of the Head of State KNU launched an initiative to create an international IT-Technopark Alliance of the Universities of the New Silk Road. It will be formed on the basis of the KNU. During Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China, leaders of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and INSPUR Company have signed a memorandum of cooperation defining the main directions of joint activity related to the project.