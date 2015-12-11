Instant food factory commissioned in N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during a national wide teleconference "New industrialization of Kazakhstan. The results of 2015" has given start to the plant of LLP "Raduga" for the production of instant foods.

The project was launched under the program "Business Road Map - 2020". This enterprise will produce dry breakfast cereal. This will reduce the import of dry breakfast cereal from Russia. The project cost is estimated at 147.7 million tenge. The factory provided jobs to 32 people. The cpacity of the factory is 430 tons of food products per year.