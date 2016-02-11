EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:09, 11 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Institute of children&#39;s rights ombudsman to be established in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the institute of the children's rights ombudsman will be established in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda informs via Facebook social network.

    The main goals of the ombudsman are ensuring observance of the rights and interests of children and restoration of the violated rights and freedoms in cooperation with the state and social institutions.

    Tags:
    Social support President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!