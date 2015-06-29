Institute of nuclear physics and APCTP sign coop deal

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty, on the basis of the Institute of Nuclear Physics (INP), is hosting the 9th session of the Asia-Pacific Center for Theoretical Physics (APCTP), Laboratory of Theoretical Physics named after Bogolyubov and the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR).

The event is discussing current problems of nuclear physics and particle physics, as well as new results of studies on fusion and fission of heavy and superheavy elements, nuclear astrophysics, particle physics and other directions. "The main purpose of such meetings is to strengthen cooperation between the various research centers. Kazakhstan has really talented scientists, and we have to carry out joint research and contribute to a better understanding of the nature around us," said Professor of Seoul National University Dong-Pil Min. The Institute of Nuclear Physics and APCTP have signed a memorandum of cooperation. According to the president of APCTP, this agreement will facilitate the exchange of information, joint projects necessary for the development and creation of new advanced nuclear power technology.