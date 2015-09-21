EN
    12:54, 21 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Insulation plant catches fire in Almaty region (PHOTO)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An insulation materials production plant has caught fire in Utegen Batir village, Ili district. Kazinform refers to Azamat Zhurtbayev, a spokesman of the regional IAD.

    According to him, firefighters learnt about the fire at 10:22 am. 7 vehicles and 35 firefighters are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, the fire area was 1800 sq.m. The fire is given the third degree of complexity.

