Insulation plant catches fire in Almaty region (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An insulation materials production plant has caught fire in Utegen Batir village, Ili district. Kazinform refers to Azamat Zhurtbayev, a spokesman of the regional IAD.

According to him, firefighters learnt about the fire at 10:22 am. 7 vehicles and 35 firefighters are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, the fire area was 1800 sq.m. The fire is given the third degree of complexity.