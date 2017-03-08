Insurgents attack main military hospital in Kabul

KABUL. KAZINFORM Several insurgents on Wednesday attacked a military hospital in Kabul, Kazinform has learnt from EFE .

The attack began with an explosion and was followed by heavy cross-fire between the terrorists and Afghan security forces, which was still ongoing.



"Armed militants entered the 400-bed Sardar Muhammad Dawood Khan military hospital and firing is still ongoing," the spokesperson of the Afghan defense ministry, Dawlat Waziri, said.