EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:30, 08 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Insurgents attack main military hospital in Kabul

    None
    None
    KABUL. KAZINFORM Several insurgents on Wednesday attacked a military hospital in Kabul, Kazinform has learnt from EFE .

    The attack began with an explosion and was followed by heavy cross-fire between the terrorists and Afghan security forces, which was still ongoing.

    "Armed militants entered the 400-bed Sardar Muhammad Dawood Khan military hospital and firing is still ongoing," the spokesperson of the Afghan defense ministry, Dawlat Waziri, said.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!