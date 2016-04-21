ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International expert of the Scientific-advisory council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan Jan Asmussen was awarded with 20 years of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan anniversary medal on April 18, 2016 at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Germany, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nussupov thanked Asmussen for his contribution to the development of intercultural and interethnic dialogue and mentioned the important role of the Assembly as a key tool for implementation of the state national policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Jan Asmussen is a political scientist and historian, docent at the University Kiel (Germany). His research focuses on State-building, reconciliation and political developments in Europe and the Middle East. He previously served as Head of the conflict and security cluster at the European Centre for Minority Issues (ECMI).