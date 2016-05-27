EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:28, 27 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Int&#39;l Financial Center «Astana» can attract $350B of investment - ambassador

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Financial Center "Astana" (AIFC) can attract up to $350 billion of investment based on the Dubai experience, believes Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE Kairat Lama-Sharif.

    "Creation of the AIFC is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's investment policy. The Emirati side enthusiastically shares its experience and knowledge. It is expected the Dubai International Financial Center's experience can help develop the International Financial Center "Astana" and attract up to $350 billion into Kazakhstan's economy," Ambassador Lama-Sharif noted at a press briefing at the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Friday.
    In his words, all necessary memorandums of mutual understanding have already been signed.

