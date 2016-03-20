EN
    16:49, 20 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Int&#39;l observer notes ‘democratic manner&#39; of parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International observer from Bosnia and Herzegovina Zoran Tešanović told Kazinform correspondent that snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are being held in a democratic manner.

    "We've been to four polling stations since early morning. The elections are being held in a democratic manner. I've had an opportunity to talk to voters and observers at the polling stations. I haven't heard any complaints and haven't noticed any violations," Mr. Tešanović noted.
    The international observer also took time to laud high voter turnout. "I was very much surprised by how active the voters are," he added.

