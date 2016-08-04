Int'l Army Games' artillery contest to bring seven nations together

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Some 30 troops from seven countries will be hunting down mock enemy aircraft and guided missiles at the "Clear Sky" contest in southern Russia, the host nation's military press office said Thursday, Sputnik reports.

The next stage of the "Clear Sky" competitions will take place on August 6 in the framework of currently hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan International Army games. Teams from China, Venezuela, Egypt, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Serbia and Russia will take part in the anti-aircraft event at a firing range in Krasnodar, a statement by the Southern Military District read.



"Military personnel from the participating countries will be challenged to engage two targets each from Igla MANPADS, the targets will be launched every 6-7 seconds and imitate enemy aircraft and guided missiles," the military said.



This year's International Army Games kicked off on July 30 and will last two weeks. They are taking place simultaneously in Russia and Kazakhstan. A total of 23 contests have been planned for 121 teams from two dozen countries.



Photo: © Sputnik/ Yevgeny Biyatov



Source: Sputnik