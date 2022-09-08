Int’l exhibition Art-Expo kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The CIS exhibition ART-EXPO kicked off in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.

The exhibition held at the National Museum in the Kazakh capital will run until September 10.

The event takes place as part of the implementation of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s idea to declare the 2022 year as the Year of Popular Art and Cultural Heritage of the CIS States.

According to Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev, cultural ties between the CIS countries develop actively. He believes that the event provides an opportunity to get a close look at creative works of painters, sculptors, and applied art masters of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Belarus.

The Kazakh pavilion is to feature master classes on textile art, pottery, and jewelry manufacturing with the participation of local applied art masters. A presentation of accomplishments in popular art will also take place.

АRТ EXPO is a complex event held within the CIS. Its aim is to promote cooperation, international accord, respect for culture, languages and traditions of the countries, and form a sense of patriotism in the younger generation.

The National Museum also hosted the 37th meeting of the CIS Cultural Cooperation Council under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz











