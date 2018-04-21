Int'l expeditions to reveal secrets of the Great Silk Road, expert

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The international scientific and practical conference themed "Margulan readings - 2018. Spiritual modernization and archeological heritage" took place on Friday, the regional communications service said. The gathered archeologists focused on new routes of international delegations.

"This meeting lets adopt experience, share achievements and bring to light problems. For example, it is crucial to set up international expeditions to research historical sites of the Great Silk Road at the near-border regions. The Silk Road is abundant with historic monuments and there are lots of unexplored yet," chief expert, regional representative of the Margulan West Kazakhstan Institute of Archeology Arman Bissembayev said.







"There are about 100 professional archeologists in Kazakhstan, that's why we need support of our colleagues from other countries of the world," he added.







The conference held in Aktobe brought together archeologists from Astana, Almaty, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Orenburg, Samara, Ufa, Kiev, Tashkent, Bishkek and other cities of CIS.



