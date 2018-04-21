EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:36, 21 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Int'l expeditions to reveal secrets of the Great Silk Road, expert

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The international scientific and practical conference themed "Margulan readings - 2018. Spiritual modernization and archeological heritage" took place on Friday, the regional communications service said. The gathered archeologists focused on new routes of international delegations.

    "This meeting lets adopt experience, share achievements and bring to light problems. For example, it is crucial to set up international expeditions to research historical sites of the Great Silk Road at the near-border regions. The Silk Road is abundant with historic monuments and there are lots of unexplored yet," chief expert, regional representative of the Margulan West Kazakhstan Institute of Archeology Arman Bissembayev said.

    null

    "There are about 100 professional archeologists in Kazakhstan, that's why we need support of our colleagues from other countries of the world," he added.

    null

    The conference held in Aktobe brought together archeologists from Astana, Almaty, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Orenburg, Samara, Ufa, Kiev, Tashkent, Bishkek and other cities of CIS.

    null 

    Tags:
    CIS Culture Rukhani Janghyru
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!