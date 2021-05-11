Int’l Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament held in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in the memory of the first Olympic Greco-Roman champion of Kazakhstan, Hero of Labor, Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov, came to an end in Nur-Sultan, the city administration’s press service reports.

The Kazakh youth team grabbed 5 gold, 3 silver and 13 bronze medals to top the list of the winners. Georgia pocketed 3 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals to stand second, while Uzbekistan won 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze to round out the top three.

The tournament brought together more than 250 athletes from Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

It was organized with the support of the city administration. The tournament was held without spectators.