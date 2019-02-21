Int'l initiatives of Kazakh President: Global and Regional Success seminar held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM The seminar titled as "International initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan: Global and Regional Success" was held in Islamabad on the initiative of the local Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.

The seminar brought together top management and employees of the Institute, representatives of Pakistan's Foreign Office, Diplomatic Corps accredited to Islamabad, and ones of local expert and media community, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



In her inaugural speech the founder of the Institute, Mrs. Farhat Asia stressed that under the leadership of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the country reached an impressive success both in its development and foreign policy. She added in this regard that it became largely possible because Kazakhstan had its own vision of development in the long-run.



In his welcoming remarks the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mr Barlybay Sadykov outlined in brief Kazakhstan's major global foreign policy initiatives, which shaped the agenda of its membership in the UN Security Council through 2017-2018.

Other speakers in their following presentations mostly shared the view that peace-loving and constructive foreign policy initiatives of Kazakhstan, inspired by great political intelligence of its President, are highly praised in Pakistan.



In a nutshell, outcomes of the seminar revealed a great interest and support of the Pakistani expert and mass media community towards initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and foreign policy approaches of our country.



