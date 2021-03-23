EN
    17:04, 23 March 2021

    Int’l journalists celebrate Nauryz in Turkestan

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A press tour for journalists was held between March 20 and 22, the press service of the Turkistan region’s Governor reports.

    Journalists from Hungary, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Bashkortostan got familiarized with the region’s rich history and bright culture, past and future of Turkistan. It is necessary to boost the region’s tourist potential. The guests visited the Otrar and Kazygurt regions, including the Arystan Baba Mausoleum, Keme Kalgan Monument, Botanical Garden, Yassawi Mausoleum, Akmeshit Cave, Caravan Sarai, etc.

    National games and cuisine were presented there.

    They also participated in the international media forum themed Investment and tourist opportunities of Turkestan.


