Int'l junior tennis tournament kicks off in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of Ust-Kamenogorsk ITF Junior G3 tournament has been held in Ust-Kamenogorsk today, Kazinform reports.

The tournament brought together over 60 promising tennis players from Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Armenia and Turkey. They are expected to participate in singles and doubles competition.



Askar Mozhanov, head of the regional physical culture and sports department, addressed participants at the opening ceremony. He drew attention of those present that this is the third time Ust-Kamenogorsk hosts the international tournament.



"This is a big event and achievement for our region," Mr. Mozhanov stressed. He expressed gratitude to general sponsor of the tournament - Kazzinc Corporation for invaluable contribution to the development of tennis in East Kazakhstan region.



The tournament is due to run until the end of this week at SMASH tennis center. The finals will be held on November 9-10. Everyone is welcome to come to the venue and show some support and root for the participants.



