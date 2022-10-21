Int’l Kazakh song contest ‘Voice of Turan’ held in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan city played host to the international Kazakh song contest ‘Voice of Turan’ held by Turkestan region’s administration and department of culture. The event was held ahead of the Day of Republic the country to mark on October 25, Kazinform cites the press service of the administration of Turkestan region.

The opening ceremony was attended by TURKSOY General Secretary Sultan Raev, deputy governor of Turkestan region Saken Kalkamanov, as well as Kazakhstan’s popular stars and reps of intelligentsia.

On day one of the contest the performers sang Kazakh songs with famous pop singers. The next day, the contenders together performed Shamshi Kadayakov’s song Arys zhagasynda, then sang individual songs.

According to the jury’s decision, Tatyana Kobaladze from Georgia won the Grand Prix. The first place went to Tatar singer Ilgiz Shaikhraziyev. Serbian Stefan Zdravkovic and Polish Michal Kaczmarek shared second place. Katherine Bogichevich of Montenegro, Hristiyana Dankova of Bulgaria, and Navruza Makhamadzhanova of Uzbekistan were third.

The winners were given diplomas as well as money prizes, and the Grand Prix winner received the special statuette.

The previous two contests were held online. Halyna Shkoda of Modova won the 2020 contest, and Tsyden Eshi Bimbaev of Buryatia was the Grand Prix winner in 2021.