EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:45, 17 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Int'l meeting on UNESCO Global Geoparks in Central Asia held in Uzbekistan

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 12-16 November 2021 an international seminar «UNESCO Geoparks in Central Asia: Opportunities and Potential» was held in Uzbekistan.

    On 12-15 November, a field trip to the potential Kitab Geopark of Uzbekistan was organized, followed by a seminar on 16 November, held in Tashkent, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office.

    The meeting was organized by UNESCO office in Almaty, supported by the IGGP Secretariat, in close partnership with the State Committee on Geology and Mineral Resources, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Uzbekistan.

    The seminar, held in online and offline mode, brought together about 50 representatives from academia, government institutions involved in geology, tourism, protected areas, as well as local government representatives, and community members from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Germany, as well as representatives from UNESCO Global Geoparks from Iran and Turkey and expert, to discuss potentials, opportunities and challenges to establish and promote geoparks.


    Tags:
    Central Asia UNESCO Uzbekistan Almaty Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!