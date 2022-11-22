Int’l observers paid visits to Tokayev’s campaign headquarters during presidential election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – International observers from the CSTO PA, USA, and ICO visited the republican public headquarters of Kazakh president candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the election campaign and elections, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Toqaev2022.

The international observers were familiarized with the work of the centers for campaigning and analytics, candidate’s reception office, media headquarters, center coordinating the work of authorized people, observers’ headquarters, and youth sector.

In total, during the election campaign the supporters of Tokayev visited 42 cities and over five thousand rural settlements. 24 thousand campaign activities covering three million voters were carried out. The citizens presented up to 40 thousand proposals and suggestions.

Photo:t.me/toqaev2022