Int'l Oil&Gas exhibition and conference kicks off in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM A two-day international exhibition and conference «Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2019» kicked off in Ashgabat on Oct.22, Trend reports referring to the organizers - the Turkmen Oil State Concern and the Turkmen Forum company.

On the first day of the event, plenary sessions will be held on trends in the development of energy markets and existing oil and gas fields, and on optimization of hydrocarbon production with the involvement of foreign investors, Trend reports.

The event will provide an overview of Turkmenistan's oil and gas market, covering all aspects of its activities, including the latest gas chemical projects.

The event is expected to involve top managers of the largest oil and gas companies in the world and leading industry experts.

Turkmenistan has vast reserves of natural gas, ranking fourth in the world. By 2030, it is planned to bring the production of natural gas to 250 billion cubic meters a year, and oil - to 110 million tons, in accordance with the program of development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan exports gas to China and Russia. Ashgabat is actively discussing with the EU the project of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan to Turkey and Europe.