20:44, 04 August 2016 | GMT +6
Int'l Olympic Committee admits entire Russian water polo team to Rio Games
RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) independent commission declared the entire Russian women's water polo team eligible to compete at the upcoming games in Rio, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) told R-Sport on Thursday.
A total of 13 female Russian water polo athletes have been cleared for the August 5-21 summer Olympics.
Source: Sputniknews.com