    20:44, 04 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Int'l Olympic Committee admits entire Russian water polo team to Rio Games

    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) independent commission declared the entire Russian women's water polo team eligible to compete at the upcoming games in Rio, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) told R-Sport on Thursday.

    A total of 13 female Russian water polo athletes have been cleared for the August 5-21 summer Olympics.

    Source: Sputniknews.com 

    Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
