Int'l telecommunications forum kicks off in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM A two-day International Conference and Exhibition "Turkmentel-2018" kicked off in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat with the participation of more than 80 companies from 21 countries, the Ministry of Communications and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the event's organizers, said in a message.

The event participants include Sony, Huawei, Airbus, Iskratel, Thales, Rostelecom and other companies, Trend reports.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent his greeting letter to the participants of the event.

"Our country is always ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with all states interested in developing a transnational communication system," reads the presidential letter. "Such relations contribute to the implementation of the region's enormous transit potential, the establishment of modern communication services and the provision of a high level of information technology."

The forum "Turkmenistan and World Information and Communication Systems" held as part of the event will bring together scientists, specialists and businessmen, in particular those representing the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The participants will present their developments in the field of communications in such sections of the exhibition as telecommunications, information technology, telemetry and measuring equipment, wireless communication, equipment for professional audio-video recording.

In addition, TV and radio broadcasting equipment, cable communication products and their components, as well as transport and special equipment will be showcased.