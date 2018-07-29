Int'l women's volleyball tournament to take place in Vietnam

HANOI. KAZINFORM Eight teams from six countries and regions will compete at an international women's volleyball tournament on Aug. 4-11 in Vietnam's central Ha Tinh province, the Vietnam Volleyball Federation announced on Saturday.

Group A includes the Yunnan provincial women's volleyball club from China, Vietnam's national team, Hokkaido University club from Japan, and Altay club from Kazakhstan, Xinhua reports.

Group B consists of a team from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Sichuan provincial club from China, a university club from Chinese Taipei and a U-19 team from Vietnam.

The tournament, dubbed the VTV Cup, is a warm-up for Vietnam in preparation for the 2018 Asian Games in August in Indonesia.