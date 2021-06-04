Int’l youth forum kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev took part in the international youth forum themed We are the Patriots of Kazakhstan, dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, and addressed young Kazakhstanis, Kazinform reports.

He stressed that Kazakhstan successfully realizes youth support projects in various spheres, for example, the Bolashak International Scholarship initiated by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Presidential youth candidate pool, youth employment programs, etc. Daryn youth state award is awarded for many years in a row. He also added that a new grant was established this year for talented youth.

Krymbek Kusherbaye called on them to become a driving force to provide Kazakhstan prosperity and acknowledgement.