Integration of Silk Road and EAEU projects meets interest of regional countries - Putin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Integration of the Silk Road and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) projects meets the mutual interests of the regional countries, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

He was speaking at a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the member-states of the Shanghai Co-operation Organization (SCO). "We are intensively working on combining these two projects - the economic zone of the Silk Road and cooperation as part of the Eurasian Economic Union, and Russia's plans to expand its transport network in the east of the country," Putin said. According to him, this issue has been repeatedly discussed with the leaders of member-states of the SCO. "We are absolutely confident that the implementation of this joint work fully meets our mutual interests. I also rely on your help, for your support during the preparation and these events," Putin said speaking to the SCO foreign ministers. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 on the basis of the so-called Shanghai Five assembling Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan since 1996 (the Shanghai forum since 2000). Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are presently SCO states. The Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization for regional economic integration. The member states of the union, which started operation on 1 January 2015, are the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Armenia, TASS reports. China's Silk Road integration project aims to revive the ancient Silk Road and build a transport, energy and trade corridor between Europe and Asia.