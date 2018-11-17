Integrity shops opened in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are neither a seller nor a cash register in the sales outlets, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the Astana City Hall.

The Integrity Shop project has been launched at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and at KazGUU University.

"The shops operate in a way that a student gets goods for the money, which he/she leaves in a special box that replaces normal cash registers," says the press service of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service and Anticorruption.

A similar mechanism has been successfully used in Scandinavian countries for a decade.

"The introduction of such shops is aimed at fostering positive moral qualities, including integrity and honesty, in youth. These factors make a direct impact on the development of their immunity to corruption," the press release reads.