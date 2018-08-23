Intelligent oilfield system demonstrated to Kazakh President

ATYRAU-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Embamunaigas JSC during his working visit to Atyrau region, the press service of Akorda reported.

The President of Kazakhstan inspected the Process Visualization Center, where he got familiar with an intelligent oilfield system that performs real-time visual processing of large information flows from field facilities and subsequent analysis to promptly respond and improve the operating processes in the fields.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out introducing digitalization elements in the fields resulted in higher labor productivity and longer service life of the equipment, stressing that the final effect will exceed the initial expenses by two or more times.

"It is necessary to use advanced methods of oil production, not just the existing ones. First of all, it is necessary to train employees for acquiring new knowledge to work using advanced technologies," the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.



Besides, during the visit, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov reported to the Head of State on the main activity results of the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark Special Economic Zone.

In addition, the Atyrau regional geo-information portal was demonstrated to the Kazakh President. It gives an opportunity to conduct online monitoring of electronic circuits of general utilities in Atyrau city, agricultural lands, mineral deposits and land use conditions in the region, and also to order a public service electronically or make an application to a government authority.

The Governor of Atyrau region said that the introduction of this electronic resource will increase the investment attractiveness of the region, automate business processes, enhance the quality of public services, and reduce the corruption risks and land use violation facts.