Intense heat forecasted for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of an anticyclone which will bring weather without precipitation. Only in the north, northwest and east of the country unstable weather persists. In these areas rains, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected.

According to Emergency Committee, in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay regions wind will increase to 15-20 mps. Heatwave is predicted for Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions. Intense heat is also predicted for Atyrau region. Extremely high fire danger remains in Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions.