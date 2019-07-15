Intense heat predicted in most of Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On July 15, the anticyclone will cause dry weather in most of Kazakhstan. Only the western and northwestern regions will see rains with thunderstorms and strong winds, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In the early hours of Monday, there will be isolated thunderstorms and, possibly, hail in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. In West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions.

Intense heat is expected in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions. Moreover, Karaganda region will see baking hot weather.

It should be mentioned that a high risk of wildfire persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.