    07:24, 12 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Intense heat to grip Kazakhstan Jul 12

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will stay across Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Rains with thunderstorms, as well as hail and squall will hit northwestern regions only. Strong wind is forecast across the country, with dust storms to batter southern areas.

    Fervent heat will grip Turkistan, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions.

    Heat will intensify also in the north, west, south of North Kazakhstan region, in the west and desert areas of Turkistan region, in the south, north and central areas of Pavlodar region, in the south of Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Ulytau regions, as well as in the north, west of Akmola region.

    Fire risk is reported as extremely high in all regions.

