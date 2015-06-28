Intense heat to grip Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with occasional rains, thunderstorms, gusty wind and hail will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 28. According to Kazhydromet, only northern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Thunderstorms are expected in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau and Zhambyl regions. Hail may hit some parts of East Kazakhstan region. Meteorologists predict that residents of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions will be tormented by extreme heat. High fire hazard still persists in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.