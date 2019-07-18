EN
    20:36, 18 July 2019

    Intense heat to grip several regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s National Weather service, has put several regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    Fervent heat of 37°C will grip Kostanay region on July 19. Probability of storm: 90-95%.

    Northern, northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda region tomorrow. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

    Scorching heat is expected in Mangistau region on July 19. Temperature will rise to +40°C there. Probability of storm: 90-95%.

