20:36, 18 July 2019 | GMT +6
Intense heat to grip several regions of Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s National Weather service, has put several regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.
Fervent heat of 37°C will grip Kostanay region on July 19. Probability of storm: 90-95%.
Northern, northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda region tomorrow. Chances of storm are 90-95%.
Scorching heat is expected in Mangistau region on July 19. Temperature will rise to +40°C there. Probability of storm: 90-95%.