Intense heat to persist in Kazakhstan on Sept 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains with thunderstorms in the west of Kazakhstan, whereas the other parts of the country will see a dry weather, Kazhydromet reports.

In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

The wind will also strengthen in Karaganda, Mangystau, and Aktobe regions. In addition, there will be a thunderstorm.

As to West Kazakhstan region, a thunderstorm, possible hail, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s accompanied by a dust storm are expected.

North Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog.

Strong heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda regions in the afternoon. It should be noted that the extremely high risk of fire remains in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola regions.