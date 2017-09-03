EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 03 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Intense heat to persist in Kazakhstan on Sept 3

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains with thunderstorms in the west of Kazakhstan, whereas the other parts of the country will see a dry weather, Kazhydromet reports.

    In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

    The wind will also strengthen in Karaganda, Mangystau, and Aktobe regions. In addition, there will be a thunderstorm.

    As to West Kazakhstan region, a thunderstorm, possible hail, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s accompanied by a dust storm are expected.

    North Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog.

    Strong heat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda regions in the afternoon. It should be noted that the extremely high risk of fire remains in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola regions.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!