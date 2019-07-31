EN
    12:58, 31 July 2019

    Intense heat to scorch N Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for North Kazakhstan region on the first day of August, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    In the morning of August 1 North Kazakhstan region will see thunderstorm, squall, and hail. Patches of fog will blanket the region at night and early in the morning. Southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and sometimes 23-28 mps will batter the region.

    Later in the day fervent heat of 36°C will grip the region.

