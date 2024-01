ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather alerts for July 17 have been announced in several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

In Turkestan region, the easterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s will cause a dust storm. Besides, +40° C heat will persist in the region.

As to Kostanay region, it will see intense heat up to +35° C.