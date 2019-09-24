Inter-parliamentary diplomacy plays key role in states’ partnership development, Ogtay Asadov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Inter-parliamentary diplomacy has special tools to influence the government, said Ogtay Asadov, Chairman of Azeri Milli Medjilis.

According to his words, inter-parliamentary diplomacy plays key role in the development of partnership between states.

He also touched upon the issues of integration in the modern world.

«I am convinced that bilateral and multilateral cooperation, which have already been established on the Eurasian continent, will contribute to the economic integration and achievement of aims of sustainable development», stressed Ogtay Asadov, Chairman of Azeri Milli Medjilis, speaking at the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership».